Barclays Trims British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Target Price to GBX 3,800

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($51.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 3,800 ($46.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,655 ($44.98).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 2,920 ($35.93) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.