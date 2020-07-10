Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Zur Rose (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF stock opened at $310.03 on Tuesday. Zur Rose has a 52-week low of $259.00 and a 52-week high of $310.03.

About Zur Rose

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

