Barclays Raises Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 100

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Virgin Money UK to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.56 ($1.89).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 89.16 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.32. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

