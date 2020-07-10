Barclays Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $45.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.36). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

