Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Update

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 756,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Banner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Banner by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

