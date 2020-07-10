Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post sales of $140.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.50 million. Banner reported sales of $137.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $580.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.48 million to $597.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $561.60 million, with estimates ranging from $544.90 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Banner in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $512,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

