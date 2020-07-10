Ballard Power Systems Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Sunday, July 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

