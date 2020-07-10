B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn ($4.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($5.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SALT. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

SALT opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

