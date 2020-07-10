B. Riley Comments on Franklin Covey Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a report released on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

FC opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fung bought 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $242,280. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

