AZEK Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZEK)

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

