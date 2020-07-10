Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 709 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 709 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

