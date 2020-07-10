Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

AVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

AVA opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,841,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

