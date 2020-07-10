Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $27.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

