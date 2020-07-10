Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target Raised to GBX 648 at Jefferies Financial Group

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 557 ($6.85) to GBX 648 ($7.97) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.38) price target (up from GBX 500 ($6.15)) on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 530.45 ($6.53).

Get Avast alerts:

AVST opened at GBX 554 ($6.82) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 453.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 552 ($6.79). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35.

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 487 ($5.99), for a total transaction of £1,217,500 ($1,498,277.14).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.