Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram Sells 25,000 Shares

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,139.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, William Ingram sold 28,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $2,873,640.00.

On Monday, June 1st, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $2,682,000.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, William Ingram sold 50,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $5,217,500.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -200.53 and a beta of 0.89. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

