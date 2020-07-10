Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Short Interest Down 5.6% in June

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.54. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 16,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 35,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.