Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Short Interest Down 6.2% in June

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 602,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Auryn Resources stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

