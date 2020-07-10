Auroracoin (AUR) Market Capitalization Reaches $643,493.98

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auroracoin has a market cap of $643,493.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00041636 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,151.94 or 0.99557050 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006845 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.