Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,880 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,446,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 409.5% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,182,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $14,493,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

