Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEYE. National Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Get Audioeye alerts:

Shares of Audioeye stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. Audioeye has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 399.23% and a negative net margin of 55.68%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Audioeye will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Audioeye stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of Audioeye worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Audioeye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioeye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.