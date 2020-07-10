AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

NYSE:T opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

