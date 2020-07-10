Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Short Interest Down 9.5% in June

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 44.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Athene by 44.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Athene by 130.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 46.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,105 shares during the last quarter.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. Athene has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

