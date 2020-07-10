Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $138,605.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Carl Drew acquired 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 538,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth $165,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,543,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asure Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASUR. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

