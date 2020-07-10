Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 40.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 538,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth $165,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,543,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Asure Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on ASUR. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
