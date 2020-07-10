Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 921,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ATRO opened at $9.67 on Friday. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $294.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million. Research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. 14.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 285.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Astronics by 128.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

