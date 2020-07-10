Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Update

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AC opened at $38.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 185.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada lowered Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 70.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

