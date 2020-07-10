Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Assembly Biosciences traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 5366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASMB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $782.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

