Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.19, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 2,231.94%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

