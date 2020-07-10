Aries Wealth Management Sells 1,145 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 538,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $4,102,128. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.