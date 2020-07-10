Aries Wealth Management Purchases 422 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,663,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,519,000 after purchasing an additional 550,758 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 101,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,927.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 64,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

