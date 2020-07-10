Aries Wealth Management Makes New $228,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after buying an additional 4,200,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,016,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $333,104,000 after buying an additional 476,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.