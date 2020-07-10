Aries Wealth Management Makes New $207,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

NYSE UPS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.