Aries Wealth Management Invests $227,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,819,000 after purchasing an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $262.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

