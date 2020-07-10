Aries Wealth Management Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $29,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $122.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $304.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

