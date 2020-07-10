Aries Wealth Management Has $575,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aries Wealth Management lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $24,341,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $7,348,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

