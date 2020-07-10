Aries Wealth Management Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

INTC stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

