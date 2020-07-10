Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,789 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.