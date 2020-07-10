Aries Wealth Management Buys New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,944,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $167,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $239,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

