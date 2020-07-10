Aries Wealth Management Buys 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $97.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $146.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

