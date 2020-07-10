Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.99.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $109.93. The company has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

