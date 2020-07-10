Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.03.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

