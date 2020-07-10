Argus Boosts SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $175.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $146.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $155.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.