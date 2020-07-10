Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 75.7% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 637,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 274,817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4,430.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418,890 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4.6% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 328,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,070 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $28.80 on Friday. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

