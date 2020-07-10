Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTO. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

APTO opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $571.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jotin Marango sold 20,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $132,797.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $127,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at $364,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

