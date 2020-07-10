Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Update

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 23,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $63.49 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

