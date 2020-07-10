Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $382.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $385.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,652.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

