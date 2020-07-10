Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.38.

AAPL stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.44 and its 200-day moving average is $303.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,652.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $385.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

