Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 43.8% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $129,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $382.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,652.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $385.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.38.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

