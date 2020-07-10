Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,766,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Apple by 120.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Apple by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,652.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $385.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.38.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

