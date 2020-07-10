Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 13.5% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.38.

Shares of AAPL opened at $382.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,652.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $385.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

