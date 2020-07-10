Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $18,766,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Apple by 120.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Apple by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.38.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $385.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,652.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

